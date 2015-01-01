Abstract

Health care workers (HCW) are especially vulnerable to developing mental health problems in pandemic situations. The impact may be much devastating in developing countries due to fragmented health care system. Our study aims to explore the underlying burden of depression and its related factors among health care workers in South Asian countries. Data was collected through an online survey. A total of 476 health care workers including doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff participated from Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka. A validated WHO Self Reporting Questionnaire (SRQ-20) was used to screen for Depression. A 25.7% prevalence of depression was reported among health care workers. Almost 70% of them were either not satisfied or partially satisfied with the provided personal protective equipment. On multivariable analysis, females gender (aOR=1.80, 95% CI: 1.11 - 2.90), fear of unprotection (aOR=1.80, 95% CI: 1.11 - 2.90), confirmed COVID-19 case in workplace (aOR=1.98, 95% CI= 1.18 - 3.33) and family (aOR=2.98, 95% CI: 1.02 - 8.70) were found to be independent predictors of depression among healthcare workers. Depression among HCW in South-Asian countries is quite alarming. This may jeopardize attention to other non-COVID health problems which are still on a priority in developing countries.

Language: en