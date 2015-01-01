|
Joshi R, Hazard RH, Mahesh PKB, Mikkelsen L, Avelino F, Sarmiento C, Segarra A, Timbang T, Sinson F, Diango P, Riley I, Chowdhury H, Asuncion IL, Khanom G, Lopez AD. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e563.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: The majority of deaths in the Philippines occur out-of-facility and require a medical certificate of cause of death by Municipal Health Officers (MHOs) for burial. MHOs lack a standardised certification process for out-of-facility deaths and when no medical records are available, certify a high proportion of ill-defined causes of death. We aimed to develop and introduce SmartVA Auto-Analyse, a verbal autopsy (VA) based electronic decision support tool in order to assist the MHOs in certifying out-of-facility deaths.
Language: en
Cause of death; Medical certification of cause of death; SmartVA; SmartVA for physicians; Verbal autopsy