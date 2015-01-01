|
Citation
|
van Bentum JS, van Bronswijk SC, Sijbrandij M, Lemmens LHJM, Peeters FFPML, Drukker M, Huibers MJH. Depress. Anxiety 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Clinical guidelines suggest that psychological interventions specifically aimed at reducing suicidality may be beneficial. We examined the impact of two depression treatments, cognitive therapy (CT) and interpersonal psychotherapy (IPT) on suicidal ideation (SI) and explored the temporal associations between depression and SI over the course of therapy.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; depression; adult; cognitive behavioral therapy; interpersonal psychotherapy; linear models; randomized controlled trial