|
Citation
|
Iskandar N, Rahbany T, Shokor A. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Due to the common instability caused by political and security issues, Lebanese hospitals have experienced acts of terrorism multiple times. The most recent Beirut Explosion even forced several hospitals to cease operations for the first time in decades-but studies show the preparedness levels for such attacks in similar countries are low.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
terrorism; disaster management; emergency response; hospital management