Abstract

PURPOSE: Due to the increase in accessibility of computed tomography (CT), repeat head CT scans are routinely ordered for patients with minor head injuries. The aim of this study is to evaluate the necessity and outcomes of routine repeat head CT in patients with GCS score of 13-15 who presented to the emergency department (ED) of Antalya University Hospital in Turkey with blunt head trauma.



METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed the charts of patients with minor head trauma that received initial and repeat head CT results from July 1, 2013 to June 30, 2015. Clinical characteristics of patients were compared for two groups of patients: those with neurological deterioration, and those who had routine head CT not required by change in neurological status. Repeat head CT results were analyzed for radiological worsening and the necessity of a surgical or medical intervention such as craniotomy, ICP monitoring, VP shunt and mannitol or hypertonic saline administration.



RESULTS: Of 3578 patients with blunt head trauma, 656 (18.3%) patients had repeat head CT; 449 of these (68.4%) had a GCS score of 13-15. We analyzed 441 patients for CT and clinical changes. Eight patients were excluded because of poor image quality and/or penetrating injury. Neurological deterioration was the reason for repeat head CT in 73 (16.5%) patients Rates of medical (mannitol treatment) or surgical (craniotomy) intervention in this group were 26% (95% Confidence Interval [95% CI], 15.7-36.3%) in contrast to 0.8% (95% CI 0.1-1.7%) in the group of patients with routinely ordered head CT but without clinical deterioration. The following factors were statistically associated with need for intervention: use of anticoagulant or antithrombotic medication, fracture in middle meningeal artery territory, even a single point decrease in GCS score, increased headache, recurrent vomiting, neurological deficit, and finally, changes in repeat head CT.



CONCLUSIONS: In patients with minor head injuries, those without neurological deterioration have a very low risk of need for medical or surgical intervention. Routinely ordering repeat head CT scans in this group may not be routinely indicated.

