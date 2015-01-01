Abstract

The profession of policeman is one of the most stressful. It is associated with exposure to traumatic experiences. The aim of research was to determine the predictors of symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and occupational burnout and examine how they correlated in policemen. We searched for these predictors in cognitive activity, and specifically in ruminations and perceived job stress. The study was conducted in a total of 120 police officers who have experienced traumatic events related to their job. The study showed that intrusive ruminations serve as a predictor that intensifies PTSD, while certain stressful work conditions are predictors of burnout. The results suggest that numerous mechanisms are at play in the pathogenesis of PTSD and burnout. Police officers cope much better with exposure to traumatic stressors than with stressful work conditions. This leads to a practical conclusion regarding the necessity of preventing the everyday job stress experienced by police officers.

Language: en