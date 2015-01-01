|
Rivera AC, Geronimo-Hara TR, Leardmann CA, Penix EA, Phillips CJ, Faix DJ, Rull RP, Whitmer DL, Adler AB. J. Am. Vet. Med. Assoc. 2021; 258(7): 767-775.
(Copyright © 2021, American Veterinary Medical Association)
OBJECTIVE: To determine the prevalences and relative odds of mental health problems, suicidal ideation, psychotropic medication use, problem drinking, trouble sleeping, and lack of social support among veterinarians and veterinary technicians, compared with other medical professionals, in the US Army. SAMPLE: 7,744 US Army personnel (957 officers [101 veterinarians and 856 physicians and dentists] and 6,787 enlisted personnel [334 veterinary technicians and 6,453 medics]) participating in the Millennium Cohort Study. PROCEDURES: Eligible participants completed ≥ 1 survey while serving as an Army veterinarian, veterinary technician, physician, general dentist, or medic. Analysis methods including multivariable logistic regression adjusted for covariates and stratified by pay grade were used to investigate associations between each health-care occupation and outcomes of interest.
