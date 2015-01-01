|
Emmert NA, Ristow G, McCrea MA, deRoon-Cassini TA, Nelson LD. J. Int. Neuropsychol. Soc. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Cambridge University Press)
OBJECTIVE: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) symptoms are typically assessed via questionnaires in research, yet questionnaires may be more prone to biases than direct clinical interviews. We compared mTBI symptoms reported on two widely used self-report inventories and the novel Structured Interview of TBI Symptoms (SITS). Second, we explored the association between acquiescence response bias and symptom reporting across modes of assessment.
Language: en
Mild traumatic brain injury; Questionnaire; Assessment; Checklist; Open-ended interview; Structured interview; Symptom reporting