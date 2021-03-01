Abstract

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has negatively affected the mental health of the general population. However, less is known about its impact on vulnerable populations, such as veterans with pre-existing psychiatric conditions. Data were analyzed from the National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study, which surveyed a nationally representative cohort of U.S. veterans. Pre-pandemic and 1-year peri-pandemic risk and protective factors associated with suicidal ideation (SI) were examined in veterans with pre-existing psychiatric conditions. 19.2% of veterans screened positive for SI peri-pandemic. Relative to veterans without SI, they had lower income, were more likely to have been infected with COVID-19, reported greater COVID-19-related financial and social restriction stress, and increases in psychiatric symptoms and loneliness during the pandemic. A multivariable analysis revealed that older age, greater pre-pandemic psychiatric symptom severity, past-year SI, lifetime suicide attempt, psychosocial difficulties, COVID-19 infection, and past-year increase in psychiatric symptom severity were linked to peri-pandemic SI, while pre-pandemic higher income and purpose in life were protective. Among veterans who were infected with COVID-19, those aged 45 or older and who reported lower purpose in life were more likely to endorse SI. Monitoring for suicide risk and worsening psychiatric symptoms in older veterans who have been infected with COVID-19 may be important. Interventions that enhance purpose in life may help protect against SI in this population.

Language: en