Singh JA. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2021; 325(12): 1226.

(Copyright © 2021, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jama.2021.0445

unavailable

To the Editor In the article by Dr Arkell and colleagues,1 a few questions need clarification regarding the short-term driving test impairment with vaporized THC-dominant cannabis and THC/CBD-equivalent cannabis compared with placebo. First, did the primary outcome vary by sex or by history of driving under the influence of cannabis, which represented 20% of the participants? Second, did the primary outcome differ by recent episodes of cannabis use or by distance driven in the last year?...

