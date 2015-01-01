Abstract

To the Editor In the article by Dr Arkell and colleagues,1 a few questions need clarification regarding the short-term driving test impairment with vaporized THC-dominant cannabis and THC/CBD-equivalent cannabis compared with placebo. First, did the primary outcome vary by sex or by history of driving under the influence of cannabis, which represented 20% of the participants? Second, did the primary outcome differ by recent episodes of cannabis use or by distance driven in the last year?...



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

Language: en