To the Editor We read with interest the recent findings reported by Dr Arkell and colleagues1 concerning the effect of vaporized Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-dominant and THC/cannabidiol (CBD)-equivalent cannabis on on-road driving performance.



Impairment noted in both the THC-dominant cannabis and THC/CBD-equivalent cannabis was within the expected range, evident up to 4 hours after the dose and accompanied by a reduction in confidence to drive in both THC groups. Arkell et al2 recently reported that more than one-third of Australian patients who use analogous medicinal cannabis products admit to having driven a vehicle within 3 hours of consuming cannabis while citing a low perception of risk.



