Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Like any health care practitioner, dental hygienists can experience mistreatment in the workplace. They can be subjected to harassment, bullying, abuse, and violence. These negative experiences can have adverse consequences on psychological and physical well-being and can lead to job dissatisfaction, depression, and burnout. The aim of this study was to describe dental hygienists' experiences related to healthy and respectful workplaces.



METHODS: This was an online self-administered survey sent to all members of the Canadian Dental Hygienists Association. Respondents were asked to report the occurrence, frequency, and impact of different types of mistreatment as experienced over their career.



RESULTS: In total, 3,780 dental hygienists responded to the survey (response rate = 22%). More than 70% of respondents experienced some form of mistreatment over their career from dentists, office managers, coworkers, and/or patients. Of those who experienced mistreatment, 67% reported losing the respect they felt for the offending person, 55% reported experiencing symptoms of depression, and 30% quit their job.



CONCLUSIONS: Mistreatment toward dental hygienists can be prevalent in Canadian dental care settings, resulting in negative consequences to dental hygienists' well-being. KNOWLEDGE TRANSFER STATEMENT: The findings of this article suggest that measures are needed to support healthy and respectful workplaces in Canadian dental care settings. This includes but is not limited to 1) training and education for all members of the dental care team concerning mistreatment, 2) enacting policies in dental care settings to discourage these types of behaviors, and 3) providing help and support to individuals who experience these incidents.

