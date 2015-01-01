Abstract

The pathophysiology of extensive cortical tissue destruction observed in hemispheric hypodensity, a severe type of brain injury observed in young children, is unknown. Here, we utilize our unique, large animal model of hemispheric hypodensity with multifactorial injuries and insults to understand the pathophysiology of this severe type of traumatic brain injury, testing the effect of different stages of development. Piglets developmentally similar to human infants (1 week old, "infants") and toddlers (1 month old, "toddlers") underwent injuries and insults scaled to brain volume: cortical impact, creation of mass effect, placement of a subdural hematoma, seizure induction, apnea, and hypoventilation or a sham injury while anesthetized with a seizure-permissive regimen. Piglets receiving model injuries required overnight intensive care. Hemispheres were evaluated for damage via histopathology. The pattern of damage was related to seizure duration and hemorrhage pattern in "toddlers" resulting in a unilateral hemispheric pattern of damage ipsilateral to the injuries with sparing of the deep brain regions and the contralateral hemisphere. While "infants" had the equivalent duration of seizures as "toddlers", damage was less than "toddlers", not correlated to seizure duration, and was bilateral and patchy as is often observed in human infants. Subdural hemorrhage resulted in a focal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The percentage of the hemisphere covered with subarachnoid hemorrhage was positively correlated with damage in both developmental stages. In "infants", hemorrhage over the cortex directed damage to the cortex with sparing of the deep gray matter regions; without hemorrhage, damage was directed to the hippocampus and the cortex was spared. "Infants" had lower neurologic scores than "toddlers". This multifactorial model of severe brain injury caused unilateral, wide-spread destruction of the cortex in piglets developmentally similar to toddlers where both seizure and hemorrhage were positively correlated to tissue destruction. Inherent developmental differences may affect how the brain responds to seizure, and thus, affects the extent and pattern of damage. Study into specifically how the "infant" brain is resistant to the effects of seizure is currently underway and may identify potential therapeutic targets that may reduce evolution of tissue damage after severe traumatic brain injury.

