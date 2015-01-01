|
May AC, Aguinaldo LD, Tan R, Courtney KE, Jacobus J. Subst. Use Misuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
The present longitudinal study examines how age of alcohol initiation and regular use (weekly drinking for ≥6 months) relates to adolescent physiological development, social behaviors, psychological functioning, and substance use patterns.
Adolescence; externalizing; internalizing; alcohol initiation; dating; pubertal development status; regular alcohol use