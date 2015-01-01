Abstract

BACKGROUND AND IMPORTANCE: We present a rare case of an in utero intracranial gunshot wound with survival of the baby and neurosurgical intervention in the first 6 h of life. CLINICAL PRESENTATION: A pregnant 19-year old sustained multiple gunshot wounds and underwent an emergency cesarean section. At the time of delivery, there was a penetrating wound noted to the uterus and to the left side of the baby's head. The baby was taken urgently for craniotomy. Thorough washout was performed, and a pericranial graft was harvested from the frontal vertex to assist in dural closure. The largest displaced bone fragment was soaked in betadine and sutured back into place. The baby was observed for several days and then discharged home with normal neurological examination.



CONCLUSION: There are scattered reports of in utero intracranial gunshot wounds in the literature dating back to the nineteenth century; however, our case appears to be the first reported that involved urgent surgical intervention.

