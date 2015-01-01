Abstract

The public understanding of disasters is influenced by the portrayal of disasters in popular culture. Disaster films have persisted as a core aspect of disaster popular culture. A systematic assessment of the most recent disaster film cycle (i.e., 2000-2020) is warranted to gain insights into the current landscape of the genre and to better understand the imagery the public encounters onscreen. This study evaluated 173 disaster films and found most depict natural hazards and global catastrophes despite films about monsters and those depicting smaller disasters being the most popular. This study has implications for future research on disaster films and their influence on the public's understanding of disasters. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

Language: en