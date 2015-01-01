Abstract

In the offshore oil industry, Multipurpose Support Vessels with extensive diving capability are used for inspection, maintenance and repair of subsea pipelines. The diving industry has developed systemic safety checks and strict regulatory control after a number of fatal accidents in early years. However, accidents do continue to occur and, when involving divers in the water, are often fatal. Hydrogen sulphide (H(2)S), called 'sour gas' in an oil field, is produced by the action of anaerobic bacteria on sulphate containing organic matter. A highly toxic gas, it remains a constant danger for offshore oil industry workers who must remain vigilant. Crude oil and gas produced in these oilfields is called 'sour crude' and pipelines carry this crude with varying content of dissolved H(2)S to shore for processing. Divers are routinely called to attend to leaking pipelines and come in contact with this crude. Their hot water suits and umbilical lines are often covered with crude containing dissolved H(2)S. There is always a possibility that these may enter and contaminate the bell environment. Such a case leading to fatality is reported here.

