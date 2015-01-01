Abstract

The incidence of civilian gunshot injuries is on the rise worldwide.Unfortunately, there is a lack of high-level evidence guiding management. The treatment of orthopaedic injuries from gunshots is complex and requires consideration of multiple aspects, including energy transfer to the tissue, severity of the wound, possible contamination, presence of fractures and associated injuries. With this narrative review we aim to discuss some of the relevant ballistics, current concepts, and controversies in the general management of civilian gunshot-related orthopaedic injuries based on the available evidence and personal experience. Important points which will be highlighted are the initial management in the emergency room, the assessment and management of soft tissue injuries, associated injuries, use of antibiotics, indication and techniques for fracture fixation, and gunshot injuries to joints.

Language: en