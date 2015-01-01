|
Wolf LA, Perhats C, Delao AM, Martinovich Z. Int. Emerg. Nurs. 2021; 56: e100992.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
PMID
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Workplace bullying in health care settings, including emergency departments (EDs), is a significant and negative factor in the dynamics of patient care, nursing work culture, and nurse retention. Specifically, workplace bullying has a significant and negative effect on patient care, with both direct (errors and substandard care) and indirect sequelae (high turnover and inexperienced nursing staff hired to replace those nurses who have left to escape bullying behavior). The purpose of this study was to determine the theoretical coherence of the ENA model of nurse bullying in emergency department and its impact on emergency nurses' intent to leave their job.
Nursing; Workplace violence; Bullying; Emergency nursing; Grounded theory