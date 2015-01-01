SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Salk RH, Moses-Kolko EL, Chugani CD, Mastruserio S, Wentroble E, Blackburn V, Poling K, Sakolsky D, Brent D, Goldstein TR. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2021.1879814

unavailable

College counseling centers (CCCs) have limited capacity to accommodate high-risk students who need more intensive care than traditional outpatient treatment. We describe an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) to meet the specialized needs of suicidal undergraduates. Participants: Suicidal undergraduates aged 18-24.

METHODS: Fact-gathering meetings with local universities confirmed high need for prompt access to IOP care for students presenting in crisis at CCCs and emergency rooms, and post-inpatient discharge. We thus iteratively designed and implemented the College Option Services for Teens at Risk (COSTAR) IOP.

RESULTS: The 6-week program includes initial diagnostic evaluation and risk assessment followed by weekly skills groups, individual therapy, and medication management. Between September 2017 and January 2020, 148 students (M age = 19.7) attended an average of 5.7 COSTAR group sessions (SD = 4.7).

CONCLUSIONS: A specialty IOP for suicidal college students holds promise in a stepped care approach for at-risk college students.


Suicide; treatment; undergraduates

