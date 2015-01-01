|
Salk RH, Moses-Kolko EL, Chugani CD, Mastruserio S, Wentroble E, Blackburn V, Poling K, Sakolsky D, Brent D, Goldstein TR. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
College counseling centers (CCCs) have limited capacity to accommodate high-risk students who need more intensive care than traditional outpatient treatment. We describe an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) to meet the specialized needs of suicidal undergraduates. Participants: Suicidal undergraduates aged 18-24.
Suicide; treatment; undergraduates