Aldrich RS, Cerel J, Drapeau CW. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
OBJECTIVE: The revised Willingness to Intervene against Suicide questionnaire and the Expanded Revised Facts on Suicide Quiz were employed to examine the relationship between college students' knowledge about suicide and intention to intervene. Participants: College students (n = 515) participated, a majority being women and Caucasian.
Language: en
Suicide prevention; college students; expanded revised facts on suicide quiz; suicide intervention; theory of planned behavior