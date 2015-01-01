Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To identify and compare the prevalence of depression, anxiety, and stress among and between students and faculty/staff; and to determine and contrast the coping mechanisms utilized and barriers to mental health care perceived within and between these two populations. Participants: A total of 448 students and faculty/staff from a Midwestern university.



METHODS: An electronic survey including the 21 question Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Scale and an exploration of individual coping mechanisms and perceived barriers to mental health care.



RESULTS: Approximately one-third of the campus community experience symptoms consistent with severe or extremely severe depression (28.3% faculty/staff, 31% students), anxiety (38.6% faculty/staff, 41.8% students), and/or stress (31.1% faculty/staff, 33.9% students). There were significant differences between faculty/staff and students in regard to mental health coping mechanisms utilized and perceived barriers to professional mental health treatment.



CONCLUSION: Mental health problems are common in both faculty/staff and student populations.

Language: en