Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study examines rape myth acceptance among students attending a Historically Black College (HBCU). PARTICIPANTS: One hundred and thirty two students participated in the study.



METHODS: A survey consisting of demographic questions and the Updated Illinois Rape Myth Acceptance Scale (IRMA) was distributed using an anonymous paper questionnaire to students on campus.



RESULTS: Analysis of the scale indicate a moderate to high rejection of rape myths regardless of gender, with the highest acceptance in both genders of the "She Lied" subscale. Both male and female students were likely to agree that a girl would lie about being raped to get even with a guy or after a sexual encounter that she regretted. Gender differences were found in the "She asked for it" subscale, with men having a statistically significant higher acceptance than women.



CONCLUSIONS: These results have implications for the design and implementation of targeted sexual assault interventions on HBCU campuses.

