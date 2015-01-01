SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Korotkikh AV, Korotkikh DA, Nekrasov DA. Khirurgiia (Mosk) 2021; (4): 70-72.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Media Sphera)

DOI

10.17116/hirurgia202104170

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

We report a suicidal neck injury without vital organ damage. Trauma was made by scissors for suicidal purposes. Upon admission, the patient underwent X-ray examination in 2 planes, gastroscopy, bronchoscopy, Doppler ultrasound of the neck vessels. Extraction of scissors and wound drainage were carried out under endotracheal anesthesia. Postoperative period was uneventful.


Language: ru

Keywords

suicide; neck injury; scissors; without organ damage

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print