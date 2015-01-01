CONTACT US: Contact info
Korotkikh AV, Korotkikh DA, Nekrasov DA. Khirurgiia (Mosk) 2021; (4): 70-72.
We report a suicidal neck injury without vital organ damage. Trauma was made by scissors for suicidal purposes. Upon admission, the patient underwent X-ray examination in 2 planes, gastroscopy, bronchoscopy, Doppler ultrasound of the neck vessels. Extraction of scissors and wound drainage were carried out under endotracheal anesthesia. Postoperative period was uneventful.
