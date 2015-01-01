SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Melani R, Tritsch NX. Nat Metab 2021; 3(3): 293-294.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021)

DOI

10.1038/s42255-021-00355-1

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

It is self-evident that consuming alcohol affects brain function and behaviour. What is not clear, however, is how alcohol does so. A new study shows that impairments in balance and motor coordination evoked by low-dose alcohol are mediated not by ethanol itself but by one of its metabolites, which is produced locally by astrocytes in the brain rather than in the liver.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print