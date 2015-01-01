CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Melani R, Tritsch NX. Nat. Metab. 2021; 3(3): 293-294.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
It is self-evident that consuming alcohol affects brain function and behaviour. What is not clear, however, is how alcohol does so. A new study shows that impairments in balance and motor coordination evoked by low-dose alcohol are mediated not by ethanol itself but by one of its metabolites, which is produced locally by astrocytes in the brain rather than in the liver.
Language: en