Abstract

The journal has several sections related to testing in the field of psychological injury and law. These are (a) assessment, (b) traumatic brain injury, and (c) malingering and validity testing [symptom validity tests (SVT), performance validity tests (PVT)]. The journal receives submissions that apply to all three areas and receives submissions related to feigning and not malingering per se. Also, we receive submissions on PVTs and SVTs that cover all three areas. Some tests that are covered are new ones, such as the IOP-29. Some are more classic ones, such as the TOMM, SIMS, and BRIEF. All these tests are discussed in this present issue. In the previous one (December 2020 issue), we covered the PAI, MMPI-2-RF, and MMPI-3. Submitted manuscripts on any tests in the field are assigned to the section co-heads for the three major sections referred to above, despite the overlap in content. The overlap is remarkable for the articles in this issue so, in this case, they are all designated as involving testing and are not classified by the usual sections. The journal will continue to follow this designation procedure, as required. Note that all articles undergo rigorous peer review, and there is no new testing section with a separate set of co-heads. Our hard-working co-heads in the three noted sections collectively are responsible for managing the peer review of the testing articles in this issue, and in any other issues in which this designation will be used...

Language: en