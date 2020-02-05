SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rocha DM, Cavalcante AKCB, Oliveira AC, Benício CDAV, Santos AMRD, Nogueira LT. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2021; 74(Suppl 3): e20200205.

(Copyright © 2021, Associacao Brasilerira de Enfermagem)

10.1590/0034-7167-2020-0205

OBJECTIVE: to identify how health technologies contribute to risk assessment for suicidal behavior.

METHODS: an integrative review carried out on the MEDLINE, CINAHL, Web of Science, SCOPUS, LILACS and BDENF databases. The sample consisted of 12 primary studies, with no temporal or language delimitation. Analysis of results occurred descriptively.

RESULTS: the technologies included assistance and teaching aspects favorable to data screening, monitoring and navigation, capable of predicting individual, biological, clinical, psychological, environmental and social markers for suicidal behavior. Thus, measurement scale, software and computational algorithms constituted valid and sensitive instruments for improving performance, expanding skills and knowledge, good care practices, effective communication and assistance planning.

CONCLUSION: the identified technologies proved to be effective in identifying risk states for suicidal behavior, representing effective resources for directing care and necessary interventions.


