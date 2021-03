Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to analyze the concept of domestic violence based on its use in health sciences, humanities, and exact sciences according to Rodgers' evolutionary model.



METHODS: this is a concept analysis based on Rodgers' evolutionary conceptual model. Ninety-six articles were included in Portuguese, English, Spanish, and French, which had a definition of domestic violence, having identified the antecedents, attributes and consequences and produced a model case.



RESULTS: twenty-two attributes, ten antecedents and eight consequences were identified. FINAL CONSIDERATIONS: from antecedents, attributes and consequences, it was possible to identify the connection between domestic violence and gender issues, especially patriarchal, being seen in a normalized way by society and causing consequences to the victims' physical and psychological health.

Language: pt