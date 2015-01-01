SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rossetto AL, Amarante LF, Rossetto AL, Haddad Junior V. Rev. Soc. Bras. Med. Trop. 2021; 54: e0043.

(Copyright © 2021, Sociedade Brasileira De Medicina Tropical)

10.1590/0037-8682-0043-2021

A 25-year-old female from Balneário Camboriú (Santa Catarina State, Brazil) was bitten on the left thigh and scratched on the left lower leg while trying to rescue her dog from a capybara attack during a walk in a forested area (Figure 2). She was successfully rescued, but the dog died two days later.

The victim underwent intensive wound cleaning and suturing; she received analgesia, amoxicillin and clavulanate 2g/day for 10 days, and tetanus and rabies vaccinations. She developed an abscess in the left thigh, which was drained. After 25 days, she had scars ranging between 1 and 8 cm. At the proximal part of the left thigh, there was an approximately2.5 cm ulcer in the process of resolution and a 4.0 cm scar in the distal part of the thigh (Figure 3). Wounds and infections caused by wild animals are becoming common today which highlights the need for microbiological studies of oral flora in wild animals and traumatic structures...


Language: en
