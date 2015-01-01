Abstract

Physical violence (PV) against children by parents is a worldwide public health concern. Fewer studies explored the prevalence of PV in rural areas of China. We conducted a cross-sectional survey among primary school students' parents in five rural schools located in a town of Shandong Province. Data about parental PV behaviors against their children during the past 3 months and possible risk factors of parental PV behaviors were collected. Logistic regression analyses were carried out to investigate the risk factors of parental PV behaviors against their children. Of the 978 parents investigated, the parental self-reported prevalence of PV against their children was 50.0%. Parents' favorable attitudes toward the use of corporal punishment to discipline children were found to be associated with their increased use of PV. Evidence of higher prevalence of parental PV behaviors against children identified in this sample suggests the need for programs aimed at improving parents' parenting skills in this rural area of China.

Language: en