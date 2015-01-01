|
Citation
|
Faloughi R, Herman KC. J. Prev. Health Promot. 2020; 1(1): 104-130.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Finding ways to support colleges in reducing the frequency of discrimination experiences is imperative to improve the health of the nation and reduce health disparities. The current study evaluated the effectiveness of an intergroup dialogue (IGD)-based diversity and social justice course offered to undergraduate students at a large, midwestern university. Students enrolled in the course completed pre- and postcourse evaluation survey measures of critical consciousness, appreciation for diversity, preference for inequality, and week-to-week ratings of openness, connectedness, and participation in the course.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
critical pedagogy; diversity; intergroup dialogue; multicultural education; multicultural psychology; social justice education