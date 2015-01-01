Abstract

Finding ways to support colleges in reducing the frequency of discrimination experiences is imperative to improve the health of the nation and reduce health disparities. The current study evaluated the effectiveness of an intergroup dialogue (IGD)-based diversity and social justice course offered to undergraduate students at a large, midwestern university. Students enrolled in the course completed pre- and postcourse evaluation survey measures of critical consciousness, appreciation for diversity, preference for inequality, and week-to-week ratings of openness, connectedness, and participation in the course.



RESULTS suggest the course intervention had positive effects on students' critical consciousness and appreciation of diversity scores. In addition, latent profile and transition analyses indicated students were significantly more likely to stay or move into adaptive versus less adaptive patterns of engagement (i.e., self-rated participation, openness, and connectedness).



FINDINGS are discussed in relationship to IGD theory and practice and implications for future research and implementation of IGD-based coursework.

Language: en