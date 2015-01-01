|
Liang CTH, Liu L, Rocchino GH, Kohler BA, Rosenberger T. J. Prev. Health Promot. 2020; 1(2): 240-263.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
A report of the findings of two studies conducted on the training of educators on trauma-informed care (TIC) is presented in this article. With one sample (N = 552), Study 1 results indicated that both full-day and half-day training resulted in improved scores on attitudes regarding TIC. There were no significant differences in pre-training and post-training scores across those who received half-day and full-day training. With a second sample (N = 159), Study 2 examined whether four middle schools within one school district with varying amounts of prior TIC training would differ in scores on the Attitudes Related to Trauma-Informed Care (ARTIC-35) scale before receiving this TIC training. A one-way ANOVA indicated significantly higher scores on the ARTIC-35 in schools that had received prior TIC training compared with those that had not. Overall, the results of both studies advance the understanding of TIC in schools.
Language: en
teacher training; trauma-informed care; trauma-informed schools