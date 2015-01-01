|
Knížetová A, Zelenková R, Pesl T, Havránek P. Acta Chir. Orthop. Traumatol. Cech. 2021; 88(1): 45-49.
PURPOSE OF THE STUDY The term toddler's fracture was first coined by J. S. Dunbar in 1964 as a nondisplaced fracture of the distal tibia in children aged 9 months to 3 years. Over time, many other authors extended this definition as to the location as well as age range. The purpose of this paper is to provide a comprehensive overview of the existing studies focusing on the topic of toddler's fractures, to compare individual diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, and to specify the term toddler's fracture. Also, a group of patients with this diagnosis is presented, treated at our department. MATERIAL AND METHODS A retrospective study of a group of patients treated at the Department of Paediatric and Trauma Surgery, 3rd Faculty of Medicine, Charles University in the period from 1. 1. 2012 to 2. 8. 2017. The defined age range of patients was 9 months up to 3 years. The most frequent type of skeletal injury at this age was identified. Also, the etiology of injuries, the method and duration of fixation were examined. Moreover, an overview of foreign articles, with a focus on diagnosis and therapeutic approach is presented.
