Correction to: BMC Women's Health (2021) 21:91 https://doi.org/10.1186/s12905-021-01227-2



Following publication of the original article [1], we were notified that the Reflexivity statement needs to be revised.



Originally published statement: "All three authors have been born and raised in the southern United States, are of upper-middle class, and white women."



Corrected statement: "All three authors have been born and raised in the Southern United States. K.W is an Asian-White biracial woman in lower-middle-class."



The original article has been corrected.

