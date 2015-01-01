SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Semenza DC, Meldrum RC, Testa A, Jackson DB. Child Adolesc. Ment. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/camh.12457

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study examines the relationship between sleep duration, depression, and engagement in a novel cyber behavior, digital self-harm, among adolescents.

METHOD: Logistic regression analyses were conducted using cross-sectional data from the 2019 Florida Youth Substance Abuse Survey (N = 9,819; 48% male; avg. grade level = 9th grade [SD = 1.9]) to analyze the association between sleep duration and digital self-harm. A Karlson-Holm-Breen (KHB) analysis was used to assess whether depressive symptoms attenuate this association.

RESULTS: Bivariate results indicated that longer sleep duration was associated with lower incidence of digital self-harm. Multivariate results showed that sleep duration was inversely associated with engaging in digital self-harm, net of all covariates. Depressive symptoms attenuated the influence of sleep duration on digital self-harm by 50.72%.

CONCLUSIONS: Both insufficient sleep and depressive symptoms were associated with engagement in digital self-harm among adolescents. Prospective research is needed, however, to confirm this pathway. Practitioners and clinicians should consider discussing digital self-harm with adolescents and parents, especially if adolescents are experiencing poor sleep and depressive symptoms.


Language: en

Keywords

cyber behaviors; depressive symptoms; Digital self-harm; sleep duration

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print