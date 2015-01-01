SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Ozaki A, Kanemoto Y, Wada M, Kurokawa T, Kawamoto A, Sawano T, Bhandari D, Tsubokura M, Tanimoto T, Ejiri T, Kanzaki N. Clin. Case Rep. 2021; 9(3): 1212-1214.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/ccr3.3727

PMID

33768813

Abstract

Recognition of Individual and environmental risks is crucial to alleviate damage inflicted by disasters. In particular, an awareness of floods and their health risks in patients' residences is important for patients and their healthcare professionals.


Language: en

Keywords

Japan; floods; climate change; breast neoplasms; cyclonic storms

