CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Ozaki A, Kanemoto Y, Wada M, Kurokawa T, Kawamoto A, Sawano T, Bhandari D, Tsubokura M, Tanimoto T, Ejiri T, Kanzaki N. Clin. Case Rep. 2021; 9(3): 1212-1214.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33768813
|
Abstract
|
Recognition of Individual and environmental risks is crucial to alleviate damage inflicted by disasters. In particular, an awareness of floods and their health risks in patients' residences is important for patients and their healthcare professionals.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Japan; floods; climate change; breast neoplasms; cyclonic storms