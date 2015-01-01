SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Li LM, Dilley MD, Carson A, Twelftree J, Hutchinson PJ, Belli A, Betteridge S, Cooper PN, Griffin CM, Jenkins PO, Liu C, Sharp DJ, Sylvester R, Wilson MH, Turner MS, Greenwood R. Clin. Med. (Lond.) 2021; 21(2): e198-e205.

(Copyright © 2021, Royal College of Physicians of London)

10.7861/clinmed.2020-0336

unavailable

Following hyperacute management after traumatic brain injury (TBI), most patients receive treatment which is inadequate or inappropriate, and delayed. This results in suboptimal rehabilitation outcome and avoidable detrimental chronic effects on patients' recovery. This worsens long-term disability, and magnifies costs to the individual and society. We believe that accurate diagnosis (at the level of pathology, impairment and function) of the causes of disability is a prerequisite for appropriate care and for accessing effective rehabilitation. An expert-led, integrated care pathway is needed to deliver accurate and timely diagnosis and optimal treatment at all stages during a TBI patient's care.We propose the introduction of a specialist interdisciplinary traumatic brain injury team, led by a neurosciences-trained brain injury consultant. This team would engage acutely and for a longer term after TBI to provide accurate diagnoses, which guides subsequent management and rehabilitation. This approach would also encourage more efficient collaboration between research and the clinic. We propose that the current major trauma network is leveraged to introduce and evaluate this proposal. Improvements to patient outcomes through this approach would lead to reduced personal, societal and economic impact of TBI.


traumatic brain injury; rehabilitation; neurology; neuroscience; pathway

