Citation
Van Overmeire R, Van Keer RL, Bilsen J. Clin. Psychol. Psychother. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: People that experience a trauma, might also experience problems in their social relationships. However, how witnessing a terrorist attack influences social relationships, is still understudied. This is important, as currently there is more focus on the individual's mental health, and not on how this mental health can impact the individual's social relations. In this study, the impact of the experience of a terrorist attack on social relationships was studied.
Language: en
Keywords
Stress; Social support; Mental health; Traumatic stress; Social Connectedness