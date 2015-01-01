|
Romosz AM, Scherer M, Voas RB, Romano E, Nochajski TH, Taylor EP, Brogdale MR, Manning AR. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
INTRODUCTION: Literature notes the efficacious use of alcohol ignition interlock devices (IID) in reducing rates of drinking and driving while installed on the vehicle. Some drivers who are convicted of driving while intoxicated (DWI) elect to have their license suspended/revoked instead of installing the device. These individuals represent a high-risk subsample of drivers, yet limited literature has addressed this concern. The current study seeks to fill this gap using qualitative interviews addressing: (i) why do non-installers make the choice to not install a mandated IID; and (ii) how are non-installers managing without the IID? METHODS: The study utilises the Managing Heavy Drinkers study of drivers in Erie County, New York, USA. Participants were purposively sampled from a group of non-installers (n = 6; four females, two males) who completed semi-structured interviews. Constructed grounded theory was used to develop a theoretical understanding of participant's experiences.
alcohol ignition interlock; alcohol misuse; driving under the influence; driving while intoxicated; ignition interlock cost