Abstract

BACKGROUND: Access to naloxone is essential as the overdose crisis persists. We described barriers to accessing naloxone among individuals who requested and received the medication from a free mailed program and explored the relationship between how individuals with and without personal proximity to overdose learned about the program.



METHODS: Secondary analysis of data from a web-based form collected 1st March 2020 to 31st January 2021. Access barriers, personal proximity to overdose (broadly defined as personally overdosing or witnessing/worrying about others overdosing), and method of learning about the program were categorized and described.



RESULTS: Among 422 respondents, the most frequently reported barriers to accessing naloxone were: COVID quarantine (25.1%), lack of knowledge about access (13.2%), and cost (11.2%). Compared to those without personal proximity to overdose (38.2%), individuals with personal proximity (61.8%) heard about the program more often through an active online search (21.4% vs. 8.8%; p-value = 0.001) and less often through word of mouth (19.8% vs. 40.9%; p-value = <0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Longstanding barriers to naloxone access are compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, making mailing programs especially salient. Differences in ways that individuals with and without personal proximity to substance use and overdose learned about this program can inform how such programs can effectively reach their target audience.

