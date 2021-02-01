|
Porras-Segovia A, Cobo A, Díaz-Oliván I, Artés-Rodríguez A, Berrouiguet S, Lopez-Castroman J, Courtet P, Barrigón ML, Oquendo MA, Baca-Garcia E. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; 286: 330-337.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Smartphone monitoring could contribute to the elucidation of the correlates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STB). In this study, we employ smartphone monitoring and machine learning techniques to explore the association of wish to die (passive suicidal ideation) with disturbed sleep, altered appetite and negative feelings.
Language: en
Suicide; Smartphone; Sleep; Suicide attempt; Mhealth; Suicide ideation