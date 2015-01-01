Abstract

Paraquat is used throughout the world as an herbicide due to efficacy and relative safety with proper handling. Accidents and misuse still occur, leading to countries banning its use or employing extra safeguards and special handling certifications. Severe toxicity is primarily associated with ingestion, but skin exposure leads to corrosive injury to the dermis, occurs rapidly, and progresses for up to 24 hours. Prolonged skin exposure or the presence of open wounds can lead to systemic absorption. This is the first known report of burn injury and treatment due to secondary exposure to the urine of a patient who had accidental ingestion of paraquat. A 50-year-old Caucasian male presented to the emergency room after accidental ingestion of eight ounces of Gramoxone extra (Paraquat 30% concentration). During initial care of the patient, the bedside registered nurse was placing an indwelling foley catheter when her forearms were contaminated with urine, while wearing basic personal protective equipment (gloves). The registered nurse noticed bullae to bilateral forearms a short time after exposure to the urine. She presented to the burn center for evaluation and treatment. Poison Control was contacted but was unable to offer advise due to lack of supportive literature. The risk and effects of primary exposure to Paraquat is described throughout the literature and documented in MSDS, but data regarding risk and treatment of secondary exposure is lacking. This case will aid outreach efforts for prevention and treatment of burn injuries from secondary exposure to paraquat.

Language: en