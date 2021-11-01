|
Harooni J, Ghaffari M. J. Lifestyle Med. 2021; 11(1): 8-12.
(Copyright © 2021, Yonsei University Wonju College of Medicine)
33763337
BACKGROUND: The Community Coalition Action Theory (CCAT) is a form of theories for the change across organizations. A community coalition is a structured arrangement where all members can work together on a common goal and objective. This article aimed to present how to use of CCAT framework to design interventions for increase seat belt in the bus.
Intervention; Bus seat belt; Community Coalition Action Theory (CCAT)