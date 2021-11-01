Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Community Coalition Action Theory (CCAT) is a form of theories for the change across organizations. A community coalition is a structured arrangement where all members can work together on a common goal and objective. This article aimed to present how to use of CCAT framework to design interventions for increase seat belt in the bus.



METHODS: The current article focuses on applications of the CCAT to provide framework for the development of activities and interventions related to bus seat belt usage.



RESULTS: The CCAT have fourteen constructs include stages of development, community context, lead agency or convening group, coalition membership, processes, leadership and staffing, structures, pooled membership and external resources, member engagement, collaborative synergy, assessment and planning, implementation of strategies, community change outcomes, health/social outcomes and community capacity.



CONCLUSION: CCAT is one of the best practices that can be achieved through joint activities of multiple organizations that lead to improved health behaviors.

