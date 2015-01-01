Abstract

The objective of the study was to compare psychiatric outcomes in adults with and without history of pediatric traumatic brain injury (TBI). Youth 6 to 14 years of age, hospitalized for TBI from 1992 to 1994, were assessed at baseline and at 3, 6, 12, and 24 months post-injury. In the current study, psychiatric assessments were repeated at 24 years post-injury with the same cohort, now adults aged 29 to 39 years. A control group of healthy adults was also recruited for one-time cross-sectional assessments. Outcome measures included: 1) presence of a psychiatric disorder since the 24 month assessment, not present before the TBI ("novel psychiatric disorder," NPD), or in the control group, the presence of a psychiatric disorder that developed after the mean age of injury of the TBI group plus two years; and 2) Time-to-Event for onset of a NPD during the same time periods. In the TBI group, NPDs were significantly more common, and presence of a current NPD was significantly predicted by presence of a pre-injury lifetime psychiatric disorder and by abnormal day-of-injury computed tomography (CT) scan. Compared to controls, the TBI group also had significantly shorter Time-to-Event for onset of any NPD. These findings demonstrate that long-term psychiatric outcomes in adults previously hospitalized for pediatric TBI are significantly worse when compared to adult controls without history of pediatric TBI, both in terms of prevalence and earlier onset of NPD. Further, in the TBI group, long-term NPD outcome is predicted independently by presence of pre-injury psychiatric disorder and abnormal day-of-injury CT scan.

Language: en