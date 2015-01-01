|
INTRODUCTION: The primary aim of Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) programs is to prepare cadets for future military service. To successfully complete one of these programs and perform active duty responsibilities, cadets must be able to complete a variety of physical tasks. Therefore, performing movement screening may be useful for identifying potential movement disparities that could lead to injury. The purpose of this investigation was to determine whether sex-related differences in movement patterns exist on the Functional Movement Screen (FMS). The FMS is a tool that uses seven functional movements to assess movement pattern deficits and asymmetries; deep squat, hurdle step, inline lunge (ILL), shoulder mobility, active straight-leg raise (ASLR), trunk stability pushup (TSPU), and rotary stability.
