Schmidt GJ, Barbosa AO, de Assis SG, Nicaretta DH, Schmidt SL. Neuropsychology 2021; 35(2): 232-240.
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
OBJECTIVE: Studies conducted in developed countries have shown that attentional impairment is commonly seen in patients with major depressive disorders (MDD). There is a lack of studies using culture-free neuropsychological instruments. Additionally, attention consists of different subdomains. Deficits in subdomains have not been investigated in MDD. Studies on subdomains using systematic frameworks are needed. We aimed to verify the percentage of Brazilian MDD patients with attention deficits, using a culture-free instrument; compare different attention subdomains in MDD patients with paired controls; find the subdomain that best discriminated controls from MDD patients.
