Abstract

To investigate factors associated with quality of life (QoL) and disaster-related psychiatric disorders, including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and major depressive episode (MDE), in the survivors of a gas explosion in Taiwan 5 years after the event. A community-based cross-sectional study of residents from an area that experienced a gas explosion was conducted 5 years after the event. The Short Form 12v2 (SF-12v2) was used to screen 2511 participants. The Disaster-Related Psychological Screening Test (DRPST) was used to assess probable MDE and PTSD. A total of 2511 participants, including 604 males and 1907 females, completed the QoL survey. The average age was 56.02 ± 16.78 years, and most participants were in the ≧65 age group (39.7%). The males had better QoL in the physical dimensions. Lifestyle was significantly positively associated with QoL. A total of 894 participants completed the DRPST, which showed some individuals with probable MDE (n = 93, 10.4%), probable PTSD (n = 22, 2.5%), or probable MDE and PTSD (n = 49, 5.5%); most people had no MDE or PTSD (n = 730, 81.7%). Those in the probable PTSD or MDE groups were significantly more likely to be female or to be experiencing stressors (p < 0.001). The participants continued to be affected by the disaster based on their QoL, even 5 years later. Females had a higher risk of probable psychiatric disorders and poorer QoL in the physical dimensions. Long-term follow-up, interventions and investigations after a disaster are needed.

